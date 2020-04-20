Codebase Ventures: Hydroxychloroquine Treatment for COVID-19 Benefits Sought in Global Research Effort to Establish Efficacy

Codebase Ventures (CSE:CODE) builds upon its announcement of April 16th regarding its binding LOI to invest in an arms-length private company with rights to a provisional patent for a transdermal drug delivery system for hydroxychloroquine









Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF), an investment company, is pleased to build upon its announcement of April 16th regarding its binding letter of intent to invest in an arms-length private company with rights to a provisional patent for a transdermal drug delivery system for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a drug currently used to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, and being tested as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine is now being tested on a global basis for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, highlights include:

World Health Organization launches Solidarity clinical trial now in 90 countries on treatment efficacy

UK wide randomized, controlled trial in over 130 hospitals called Recovery is underway

NYU and University of Washington fast track major clinical trial to determine role of HCQ in prevention of coronavirus

Approved by the FDA for malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are one of four potential treatments that the World Health Organization has included in its global Solidarity Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Treatments.1 Currently, there are 90 countries participating in Solidarity.

As it relates to hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, clinical trials focus upon the drug’s application for autoimmune diseases like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, where the drug works to lessen the impacts of an overactive immune system, and HCQ’s potential antiviral effects, which have been demonstrated in test-tube scenarios. The potential benefit to COVID-19 patients include the potential to mitigate an overactive immune system response where the body is essentially attacking itself and on the antiviral front, the hypothesis is that it could prevent the virus from attacking cells and replicating.2,3

The world’s largest randomized, controlled clinical trial of potential coronavirus treatments has begun in the UK, where hydroxychloroquine is one of four treatments being studied across 130 hospitals.4 Named Recovery, the trial is funded by a grant to the University of Oxford from the U.K. Research and Innovation/National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, among other organizations.5

In the United States, a major randomized controlled clinical trial focused on the preventative role hydroxychloroquine can play in relation to COVID-19 has been fast tracked and now has its first patients – the study is jointly led by NYU Langone and the University of Washington.6

“It is encouraging to see the momentum on these studies build so rapidly to address the current pandemic,” said Mr. George Tsafalas, Code President and CEO. “The influx of new information and precedent supports our lab partners in the process of conducting their initial phase of literature search and reformulation studies as previously announced.”

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 at this time.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

