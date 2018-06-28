AlphaPoint Technology Selected for the Oracle Scaleup Ecosystem Program

AlphaPoint Technology (OTCQB:APPO) has announced it has joined the Oracle Scaleup Ecosystem Program. As quoted in the press release: AlphaPoint Technology is developing a blockchain-based Software Asset Management (SAM) license reconciliation and audit solution that establishes a validated trust relationship with software vendors and their customers that will help mitigate and eliminate the need for … Continued

AlphaPoint Technology (OTCQB:APPO) has announced it has joined the Oracle Scaleup Ecosystem Program.

As quoted in the press release:

AlphaPoint Technology is developing a blockchain-based Software Asset Management (SAM) license reconciliation and audit solution that establishes a validated trust relationship with software vendors and their customers that will help mitigate and eliminate the need for aggressive and litigious hard audits, significantly reducing or eliminating the cost of license audits, compliance, legal, double spending, and true-ups.

“We are delighted to be part of the Oracle Scaleup Ecosystem program at a time when industry trends such as enterprise blockchain development, as well as the convergence of enterprise applications and the blockchain, are driving tremendous growth opportunities,” said Gary Macleod, AlphaPoint’s President, and CEO.

Oracle’s global startup mission is to provide enriching, collaborative partnerships to enable next-generation growth and drive cloud-based innovation for startups throughout all stages of their journey. To that end, Oracle offers residential and nonresidential startup programs that power cloud-based technology innovation and enable co-creation and co-innovation.