Advanced Credit Technologies Develops First Private Blockchain

Advanced Credit Technologies (OTC:ACRT) announced that it completed its first private blockchain. For the efficient use of data protection, the private blockchain is planned to be integrated into its medical database, where patients can access their data remotely through the new blockchain system.

As quoted in the press release:

The first application of the CyberloQ PBC was an integration with a medical database. All patient data is block-chained during transmission. Patients accessing their medical information remotely use the CyberloQ App system to authenticate the use of the web portal. The CyberloQ Vault also has the PBC integrated into it. The CyberloQ Vault allows companies to send and receive sensitive files and documents without using email. Both the senders and receivers of the information use the CyberloQ App to authenticate themselves. All files being sent are encrypted in storage and block chained during transmission.

