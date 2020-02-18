Archer Files Patent Application for Graphene Biosensor Technology

Archer Materials has filed a patent application to protect and commercialise its graphene biosensor technology intellectual property.









Archer Materials (ASX:AXE) announced that it has filed a patent application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty to protect and commercialise its graphene biosensor technology intellectual property. The company is aiming to use graphene materials to solve biosensing challenges.

Highlights of the announcement are as follows:

Archer files patent application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (“International Patent Application”).

International Patent Application filed to protect and commercialise graphene biosensor technology intellectual property (“IP”).

Archer maintains 100% ownership of the International Patent Application and related IP.

The global biosensor market is part of the emerging Medtech industry where patents are important licensable assets and sources of revenue1,2,3

Dr. Mohammad Choucair, CEO of Archer, commented:

One of Archer’s key execution priorities to deliver value to our shareholders is to prosecute patents related to the development of graphene-based biosensor technology. Filing an international patent application represents the first step in the commercialisation of the Company’s graphene biosensor technology. Importantly, Archer independently generated the IP, and maintains 100% ownership of this new [Company] asset, that has the potential to positively disrupt the emerging Medtech industry.

Click here to read the full Archer Materials (ASX:AXE) press release.