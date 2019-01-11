Nano Dimension Appoints AMTECH to Sell its DragonFly Pro System in Czech Republic

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) announced that it is expanding its presence in EMEA with the appoointment of AMTECH as its reseller in Czech and Sloval Republic. Nano Dimension, an additive electronics provider said that AMTECH has purchased DragonFly Pro additive manufacturing system and will make it available to the consumers of those countries. As quoted in … Continued









Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) announced that it is expanding its presence in EMEA with the appoointment of AMTECH as its reseller in Czech and Sloval Republic.

Nano Dimension, an additive electronics provider said that AMTECH has purchased DragonFly Pro additive manufacturing system and will make it available to the consumers of those countries.

As quoted in the press release:

The reseller agreement marks an important milestone for Nano Dimension as it executes on its strategy for enhancing its market position in EMEA, which already includes coverage in Benelux, Germany, France, Italy, UK and Israel. Amtech is an established service provider with more than 25 years of engineering and electronics experience providing technological equipment and materials primarily for electrical and electronic production. Nano Dimension’s award-winning DragonFly Pro will complement Amtech’s broad product offerings of PCB capital equipment and robotics and enable it to provide a precision additive manufacturing solution to its customers. One of Amtech’s first activities with Nano Dimension was to demonstrate the capabilities of the DragonFly Pro at a recent customer event in Czech Republic in October 2018. The exhibition has already generated market interest from local and multinational companies faced with challenges in reducing time to market and optimizing development and production costs. “There is a clear and growing demand for additive manufacturing solutions for emerging technologies,” said Radek Nekarda, CEO of AMTECH. “The DragonFly Pro is an ideal solution for rapid innovation. By working closely with the Nano Dimension team, we will now be able to help our customers utilize the latest world-class additive manufacturing technology in their products to enable faster design verification, while also drastically shortening time to market which is a significant competitive advantage.” “The Czech Republic represents one of the most dynamic markets in Eastern Europe with strong electronics and automotive sectors, good universities and in recent years has attracted a lot of R&D investment, making it well positioned to implement precision additive manufacturing,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. “With its expert team of sales and support engineers, Amtech brings a very high level of professionalism and dedication to serving customers, ideally suited to helping us expand into this high growth market.” With the need for electronics, automotive, defense, consumer, and medical device manufacturers to provide a wide range of electronic components, the ability to prototype 3D printed circuit boards in just hours onsite, enables rapid innovation and time-savings, regardless of how complicated the circuit is. Nano Dimension’s DragonFly Pro system provides unlimited possibilities for creating the densely packed electronic prototypes required for smart design iteration. The high-resolution system lets designers and engineers 3D print metal and polymer simultaneously to 3D print PCBs and high precision functional electronics such as sensors, antennas, molded interconnect devices and customized smart parts forming the foundation for the electronics of tomorrow.

