HP Accelerates Digital Transformation of Manufacturing with High-Volume 3D Production

HP (NYSE:HPQ) showcased new large-scale customer deployments and its own Reinventing HP with Multi Jet Fusion program as the industry accelerates its journey to full-scale 3D production. HP at the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) conference also revealed that more than three million Multi Jet Fusion parts were produced in the last year alone.

As quoted in the press release:

“Our mission is to change the way the world designs and manufacturers with 3D printing. We are seeing an increase in high-volume 3D production as the industry accelerates its journey towards a digital future,” said Stephen Nigro, President of 3D Printing, HP Inc. “Customers are leaning in, driving improved economics, and increasing production of industrial-grade parts – in the last year alone more than three million parts were produced on Multi Jet Fusion and more than 50% are for end use. As one of the largest manufacturers in the world, HP is also leveraging our own technology to transform our product development lifecycle to help lower costs, speed time to market, increase customer satisfaction, and improve sustainability across our business.” HP itself is one of the largest designers, manufacturers, and distributers of products in the world. As part of an innovative Reinventing HP With Multi Jet Fusion program to leverage its own 3D printing technology to lower costs, speed time to market, increase customer satisfaction, and improve sustainability, HP is using Multi Jet Fusion across its Print, Personal Systems, and 3D Printing business units. “HP delivers nearly 100 million products annually through a sophisticated network of HP factories, original design manufacturers, and logistics providers across more than 170 countries,” said Stuart Pann, Chief Supply Chain Officer, HP Inc. “This unique program brings together product design, engineering, procurement, supply chain operations, and manufacturing to unleash the potential of Multi Jet Fusion. Embracing the design freedom of 3D printing, HP is making breakthroughs in cost, productivity, quality, and performance as we digitally reinvent our product lifecycle and supply chain.”

Click here for the full text release: