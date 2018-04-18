BASF and Essentium, Inc. create 3D printed prosthetic leg that maintains strength during life cycle modifications

BASF (ETR:BAS) and Essentium Inc under its subsidiary brand TriFusion Devices bring the strongest 3D printed thermoplastic carbon fibre definitive prosthetic socket to market that is easily customized to ensure the most comfortable fit for patients.

As quoted in the press release:

The prosthetic, printed with BASF’s Ultramid® polyamide reinforced with short carbon fiber, is lightweight, yet tough and more flexible than traditional carbon fiber sockets. The definitive socket is made with thermoplastic material that enables small adjustments in increments of 2-3mm without weakening as needed throughout the life cycle of the prosthetic, a crucial development as a patient’s body changes over time. While traditional sockets do not easily accommodate modifications, BASF’s material allows changes to be made directly to the socket to ensure it always fits a patient comfortably.

“It’s a rewarding process to develop the formulation in the lab with Essentium and then turn that resin into a real material, knowing it can impact prosthetic patients in a positive way,” said Oleksandra Korotchuk, New Market Development Scout, Performance Materials at BASF. “It’s a true validation of the partnership and we will continue to uncover new materials and techniques that will unlock advanced design and speed capabilities.”

To ensure the sockets meet clinicians and patients’ expectations, the companies enlisted Anew Life Prosthetics and Orthotics, a Southeast Mich. based clinic, as a validation partner. BASF introduced Essentium to Chris Casteel, owner of Anew Life, to determine the fit and function of TriFusion 3D printed sockets. As a clinician, past manufacturing professional and amputee himself, Casteel works with patients to test the sockets and provide real-time feedback to Essentium and BASF on improvements to the 3D printing process and material selection. According to Casteel, patients shared that the test sockets fit like a glove and are overall more comfortable.

“Just like anything else, it’s one thing to hear about a product like this, but another thing to actually feel and touch it,” Casteel said. “We received extremely positive feedback from patients on the 3D printed test sockets and it is incredible to see and feel how well they fit. This is a huge success for the prosthetic industry and I look forward to seeing what comes next.”