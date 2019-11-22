Resource Big News Roundup: A.I.S. Resources Arranges Supply of 30,000 Tonnes a Month of Manganese Ore, ALX Uranium Corp. Receives Additional Results up to 3.17 Percent Nickel at Falcon Nickel Project, Golden Ridge Drills 291 Meters of 0.66 g/t AuEq in the Ball Creek Main Zone

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.









Tensions surrounding trade talks between the United States and China kept stocks trading within a tight 1 percent range of a record high this week on the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX). There is a gentle optimism over reports Chinese Vice Premier Liu He has invited Robert Lighthizer to Beijing for talks later this month according to sources close to the matter. The United States is also expected to postpone new tariffs that were previously scheduled for December if no deal can be reached by then.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) remained steady on Friday morning as continued losses in the cannabis sector worked against the generally positive sentiment generated by trade talks between China and the United States. HEXO (NYSE:HEXO,TSX:HEXO) was one of the most noteworthy stocks in the red this week after the company came forward with the revelation that it had been illegally growing cannabis in an unlicensed section of its production facilities in Niagara, Ontario. HEXO came to own the facility through its C$263 acquisition of Newstrike Brands.

Gold prices remained steady to close the wee, opening on Friday at US$1,464.90 per ounce.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Base

Battery

Energy

Precious

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.