Resource Big News Roundup: Newrange Gold Sells Yarumalito Project in Colombia; Surge Acquires Additional Claims Near the Caledonia Project; Deep-South Resources Achieves 90 Percent Cu Recovery in Column Bioleach Amenability Tests

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.









Stocks were on the rise Thursday only to come to a halt as US-China trade woes sparked caution into the hearts of investors. According to a Yahoo! Finance article, a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign the long-awaited trade deal could be delayed until December as deal terms and venues are discussed. Those concerns were laid to rest the next day when China announced that it had agreed with the US to remove existing tariffs in stages as part of a working deal.

Building on the momentum from earlier in the week, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) extended its gains to its sixth straight session on Friday. A rally in the technology and healthcare sectors led the upswing, but lower oil prices and weak Canadian jobs and housing permits data limited gains. According to Statistics Canada, the economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, surprising economists who were calling for an increase of 38,000 jobs last month.

As for the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), it steadily fell for most of the week. On Friday, half of the 12 Toronto subgroups were up on the day. Leading the way for gains was information technology, which was up by 1.2 percent, followed by healthcare and industrials, gaining one percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. Gold and materials were dragging the index down, each losing 0.6 percent, followed by energy stocks which were lagging by 0.5 percent.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Base:

Battery:

Precious:

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.