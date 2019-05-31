Resource Big News Roundup: Bonterra Announces Mineral Resource Estimates for its Gold Deposits in the Urban Barry Camp, Quebec; Ausenco Study Doubles Production Potential of First Cobalt Refinery; Foran Announces Significant Increase in Resources for McIlvenna Bay Deposit
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) steadily fell as China-US trade concerns linger. On Friday, the index fell as energy shares took a hit after US President Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs on Mexico. In Canada, the latest data shows that the economy grew slower than expected within the first quarter; however, there were signs of a strong recovery in March. At 9:40 a.m. ET, the index was down 118.53 points at $15,970.71. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, steadily declined over the week.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:
Base:
- Zinc One Forms Strategic Relationship with InCoR Zinc and InCoR Holdings
- Foran Announces Significant Increase in Resources for McIlvenna Bay Deposit
Battery:
- Global Energy Metals Acquires Right to Use Hydrometallurgical Process at Nevada Battery Metals Projects; Provides Update on the Lovelock Cobalt Mine Program
- E3 Metals Successfully Produces Lithium Hydroxide from Alberta Brine
- Progressive Planet Completes First Sale of New Industrial Mineral
- Searchlight Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Option 100% Interest in New York Canyon Property to Emgold Mining Corp.
- Ausenco Study Doubles Production Potential of First Cobalt Refinery
Critical:
- MGX Minerals Announces CSA Attestation of Renewable Energy Mass Storage Components
- MANGANESE X Receives Written Confirmation from Mountain Springs Oil and Gas Limited
Precious:
- NV Gold Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Slumber Gold Property in Nevada
- Mali, West Africa; Desert Gold Secures its 100% Owned Djimbala Gold Exploration Permit for 7-Year Term
- Great Bear Drills New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Dixie: 12.33 g/t Gold Over 14.00 m Including 30.90 g/t Gold Over 4.60 m; 194.21 g/t Gold Over 2.00 m Including 759.38 g/t Gold Over 0.50 m Multiple Shallow Gold Zones at New “Bear-Rimini” Target
- Bonterra Announces Mineral Resource Estimates for its Gold Deposits in the Urban Barry Camp, Quebec
- Nexus to Acquire the GB Copper-Gold Project in Central Newfoundland
- Gold Resource Corporation Significantly Expands Arista Mine Intercepting 11.95 Meters of 1.04 G/T Gold and 494 G/T Silver
- Sirios Intersects its Targets with 187.0 g/t Au over 0.8 m and 106.0 g/t Au over 1.3 m at Cheechoo
To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.