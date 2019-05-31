Resource Big News Roundup: Bonterra Announces Mineral Resource Estimates for its Gold Deposits in the Urban Barry Camp, Quebec; Ausenco Study Doubles Production Potential of First Cobalt Refinery; Foran Announces Significant Increase in Resources for McIlvenna Bay Deposit

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.









This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) steadily fell as China-US trade concerns linger. On Friday, the index fell as energy shares took a hit after US President Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs on Mexico. In Canada, the latest data shows that the economy grew slower than expected within the first quarter; however, there were signs of a strong recovery in March. At 9:40 a.m. ET, the index was down 118.53 points at $15,970.71. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, steadily declined over the week.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Base:

Battery:

Critical:

Precious:

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.