Base Metals

Investing News

Resource Big News Roundup: Bonterra Announces Mineral Resource Estimates for its Gold Deposits in the Urban Barry Camp, Quebec; Ausenco Study Doubles Production Potential of First Cobalt Refinery; Foran Announces Significant Increase in Resources for McIlvenna Bay Deposit

- May 31st, 2019

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.

This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) steadily fell as China-US trade concerns linger. On Friday, the index fell as energy shares took a hit after US President Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs on Mexico. In Canada, the latest data shows that the economy grew slower than expected within the first quarter; however, there were signs of a strong recovery in March. At 9:40 a.m. ET, the index was down 118.53 points at $15,970.71. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, steadily declined over the week.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Base:

Battery:

Critical:

Precious:

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.

vric-stocks-report-conference

Free insights from the experts.


Get valuable investing insights for the resource market in our new report

Get the latest Base Metals Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Base Metals Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Base Metals Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *