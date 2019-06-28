Resource Big News Roundup: Talisker to Commence Trading; Nexus Returns High-Grade Sample; Go Cobalt Identifies Geophysical Target and Doubles Land Package
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup in the resource market.
The TSX composite index followed a steady decline this week in anticipation of trade talks between the United States and China at their G20 meeting. On Friday US President Donald Trump stated that he hoped for productive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, however he remained adamant that he would not promise any easing of the trade tariffs that sparked the international trade dispute.
Uncertainty in the international markets had an effect on Canada’s main index this week, setting the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) up for its first weekly loss in the month of June. Six of the six major sectors within the index had losing weeks, including the energy sector which dipped by 0.4 percent. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) opened Friday’s trading session at 584.67 points, down approximately 10 points on the week.
Precious
- Constantine 2019 Field Program at Palmer Zinc-Copper-Silver-Gold Project, Southeast Alaska
- Silver Viper Renegotiates Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement
- Talisker Shares to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Market
- 21C Metals Starts Exploring at East Bull Palladium Property; Releases Excellent Previous Drilling Results – 2.08 Grams Palladium over 12 metres
- Signature Resources Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
- Paramount Gold Enters Into An Agreement With Ausenco To Complete A Bankable Feasibility Study On Its Grassy Mountain Project
- Nexus Gold Returns High-Grade 135 g/t Au Sample at McKenzie Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario
Base
- Telson’s Tahuehueto El Perdido Zone Continues to Impress with New Exploration and Development Assays
- Go Cobalt Identifies Geophysical Targets and Doubles Land Package on HSP
Battery
- Global Energy Metals Completes Transformational Acquisition to Take Full Control of Millennium and Mount Isa Cobalt Projects in Queensland Australia
- American Manganese Produces High Purity Material from Pilot Plant Project
- Standard Lithium Breaks Ground for Its Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant
