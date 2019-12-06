Resource Big News Roundup: Azarga Reports Robust PEA Results for Dewey Burdock; Steppe Gold’s ATO Mine Fully Permitted and Commencing Production; Canada Cobalt PolyMet Acquisition Moves Forward

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.









US stocks dropped this week on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said that he was in no hurry to make a trade deal with China, according to Reuters. Insiders have stated that the “two countries have made progress in their talks but are still wrangling over whether the existing US tariffs will be removed or not.” On Friday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rocketed upward on gains in the energy sector with Trump improving investing sentiments by assuring investors that talks with Beijing were “moving right along.”

As for the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), it was on the rise this week. On Friday, the index fell 2.6 points to 537.10 but received a significant boost later in the day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to extend output cuts by 500,000 barrels per day in early 2020. The resulting cuts led to a three percent boost in the energy sector. Real estate, gold and communications were also up for the day.

