Resource Big News Roundup: Azarga Reports Robust PEA Results for Dewey Burdock; Steppe Gold’s ATO Mine Fully Permitted and Commencing Production; Canada Cobalt PolyMet Acquisition Moves Forward

US stocks dropped this week on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said that he was in no hurry to make a trade deal with China, according to Reuters. Insiders have stated that the “two countries have made progress in their talks but are still wrangling over whether the existing US tariffs will be removed or not.” On Friday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rocketed upward on gains in the energy sector with Trump improving investing sentiments by assuring investors that talks with Beijing were “moving right along.”
As for the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), it was on the rise this week. On Friday, the index fell 2.6 points to 537.10 but received a significant boost later in the day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to extend output cuts by 500,000 barrels per day in early 2020. The resulting cuts led to a three percent boost in the energy sector. Real estate, gold and communications were also up for the day.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:
Base:
- Noble Announces Completion of Crawford Nickel Project Property Transfer and Increase in Canada Nickel Private Placement to $6.5 million
- Silver Spruce Staking Builds 20km Strike of Melchett Lake VMS-Au Targets
Battery:
- Standard Lithium Entering Commissioning Phase of Its Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at the Arkansas Project Site
- Canada Cobalt PolyMet Acquisition Moves Forward
Energy:
- Greenlane Renewables and Other Biogas Industry Leaders Announce Innovative Global Partnership to Provide Integrated Biogas Solutions
- Azarga Reports Robust PEA Results for Dewey Burdock Project
Precious:
- Steppe Gold’s ATO Mine Fully Permitted and Commencing Gold Production
- Newrange Gold Closes Sale of Yarumalito Project in Colombia
- Nexus Gold Options Interest in Rakounga Gold Project for $2.25 Million in Cash and Work Commitments
- White Gold Corp. Stakes Strategic Claims in White Gold District, Yukon & Management to Provide Corporate Update Webinar Focusing on Titan Discovery Today at 4 PM EST
