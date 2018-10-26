Resource Big News Roundup: Thunderstruck’s Rama Creek Copper-Gold Target Doubles to 1.5 km in Size; First Cobalt Drills 25.7 metres of 0.35% Cobalt at Iron Creek; Centenera Options Out its Organullo Gold Project
Danielle Adams - October 26th, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) steadily dropped. On Friday, the index slipped following the drops in the global markets and in crude oil prices. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, continued its trend from last week and dropped.
Base:
- Tartisan Closes the Sale of the Alexo-Kelex Nickel Project to Vanicom Resources Limited of Perth, Western Australia
- Trevali Reports Strategic Review of Caribou Mine Production
- Thunderstruck’s Rama Creek Copper-Gold Target Doubles to 1.5 km in Size
Critical:
- Declan Acquires Copper Cobalt Project in European Electric Vehicle Hub
- NextSource Materials Successfully Registers Trademark for SuperFlake® Graphite in South Korea
- Go Cobalt Radiometric Survey Highlights Existing Cobalt Zones and New Targets on Monster Property
- Canada Cobalt Discovers Broad New Mineralized Zones in Drilling 1.5 km East Of Castle Mine
- First Cobalt Drills 25.7 metres of 0.35% Cobalt at Iron Creek
- Leading Edge Materials Reports Optimized Spheronising Test Results from Woxna Graphite Project, Sweden
Energy:
- New Age Metals Signs Exploration Agreement with Sagkeeng First Nation Manitoba
- Standard Lithium Completes Lithium Carbonate Crystallisation Pilot Prototype
- New Tech Lithium Acquires Another Cobalt Prospect in the Humboldt Intrusive Complex, Pershing County, Nevada
Precious:
- Triumph Gold Purchases Royalty Interest in Golden Revenue Claims
- Gold Resource Corporation Declares Milestone 100th Consecutive Monthly Dividend With October Announcement
- Nexus Gold: Drilling Extends Koaltenga Gold Zone Strike Length to 1200 Meters at Rakounga Concession
- Stratabound Reports Further Exploration Successes at Golden Culvert Project, Intersecting 12.98 gpt over 2 Metres with Visible Gold
- Ely Gold Royalties Announces Purchase of Isabella Pearl Royalty
- Algold Reports 80.0 g/t Au Over 0.4 Meters as High-Grade Drill Results Continue at Tijirit
- Pacton Acquires Calidus Conglomerate Gold Rights
- Red Pine Drills 3.5 g/t Gold Over 32.8 Metres, Including 4.99 g/t Gold Over 17.6 Metres at its Wawa Gold Project
- Wallbridge Intersects 37.91 g/t Gold Over 5.26 Metres and 21.00 g/t Gold Over 4.56 Metres
- Centenera Options Out its Organullo Gold Project, Salta Province, Argentina
- Brixton Metals Drills Multi-kilogram Silver and 1.9 Percent Cobalt at its Hudson Bay Project
