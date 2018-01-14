5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Primero Mining Rockets to Top Spot

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) ended Friday (January 12) up 21.24 points, or 0.13 percent, at 16,308.18 points.

Reuters notes that share price increases for gold miners, lumber companies and other resource-focused stocks offset “sharp losses” for cannabis producers. Overall, the S&P TSX lost 0.25 percent over the course of the week.

Against that backdrop, a number of TSX-listed mining stocks enjoyed share price gains last week. The five biggest gainers are as follows:

Primero Mining (TSX:P)

SouthGobi Resources (TSX:SGQ,HKEX:1878)

Platinum Group Metals (TSX:PTN,NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Silver Bear Resources (TSX:SBR)

Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Primero Mining

Primero Mining’s share price leaped 200 percent last week to close at $0.27 after First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG) announced plans to acquire the company in a $320-million deal.

Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic, has described the acquisition as “transformative.” He noted in a press release that the deal “enhances First Majestic’s operating platform, adding a very high quality, long-lived asset in San Dimas, all in First Majestic’s backyard in Durango, Mexico.”

The San Dimas silver-gold mine is Primero’s primary asset. It was acquired by the company in 2010, and the company says it is one of Mexico’s most significant precious metals deposits.

2. SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources is an integrated coal supplier, and is aiming to become a conglomerate with diversified businesses in Mongolia to bridge the business opportunities between China and Mongolia. It says that its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine is the closest coal mine to China.

Last Thursday (January 11), the company released an update on an arbitration proceeding in Hong Kong related to a dispute concerning a coal supply agreement. The agreement is between a subsidiary of SouthGobi and First Concept Industrial Group.

According to last week’s release, the SouthGobi subsidiary “has been ordered to repay the sum of US$11.5 million (which [it] had received as a prepayment for the purchase of coal) to First Concept, together with accrued interest at a simple interest rate of 6% per annum from the date which the prepayment was made until the date of the Arbitration Award, and then at a simple interest rate of 8% per annum until full payment.” SouthGobi’s share price rose 38.89 percent last week to close at $0.25.

3. Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals is focused on platinum and palladium production, and has projects in South Africa. Its main asset is its Waterberg platinum-group metals project, for which it is currently completing a definitive feasibility study; most recently, the firm appointed lead engineers for the study.

The company released its Q1 results last week, commenting that during the three months ended November 30, 2017, it incurred a net loss of $12.44 million. Platinum Group Metals’ share price rose 28.57 percent over the five-day period, closing the week at $0.63.

4. Silver Bear Resources

Silver Bear Resources is pursuing the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of Russia-based silver properties. The company’s main asset is its Mangazeisky exploration licence area, which hosts the Vertikalny silver mine development.

Last week, Silver Bear’s share price rose 28 percent to close at $0.32. During the period, the firm received a license for the usage and storage of hazardous chemical materials for Mangazeisky. According to the company, it can now deliver all necessary reagents to site, and will be able to begin final hot commissioning followed by first silver production during the first quarter of 2018.

5. Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals is an integrated mining company with operations, development properties and exploration activities across the Americas. It is interested primarily in the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals.

The company’s share price rose 27.06 percent last week to close at $0.54 after it announced plans to purchase three properties in Peru. All three assets are located near Hudbay’s Constancia copper porphyry project, which is based in the southern province of Chumbivilcas. Hudbay has said it is commencing the permitting, community relations and technical activities required to access and conduct drilling activities on the concessions.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each at 10:30 a.m. PST using The Globe and Mail’s market data filter. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the mining and precious metals sectors are considered.

