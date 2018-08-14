Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Interim Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSX:SBB) reports the interim financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

“During the second quarter the company continued advancing the Back River Project towards a production decision,” said Bruce McLeod, the company’s President & CEO.

“A significant milestone during the quarter was the completion of a framework agreement and other underlying agreements with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association. These agreements provide the long-term certainty of tenure required to de-risk, finance, develop and ultimately mine at Back River. Also during the quarter, pre-development work focused on the marine laydown area in Bathurst Inlet to prepare it for receiving equipment and supplies, while project financing alternatives continued to be assessed. The exploration team is currently drilling on our summer phase campaign following up on the successes from drilling earlier this year and we look forward to reporting further exploration results and providing a project update through the coming months.”