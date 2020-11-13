Kuya Silver Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Under Symbol KUYAF

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KUYAF”.









Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (the “Company” or “Kuya”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) under the symbol “KUYAF”.

David Stein, President & CEO, stated, “We are very pleased to be trading on the OTCQB and to expand our outreach into the U.S. The listing will open up a new market and is part of Kuya’s ongoing effort to increase awareness of the value of our Bethania silver project and increase liquidity in the trading of Kuya shares.”

The OTCQB is a leading market for early-stage, entrepreneurial and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find information and trading status on Kuya at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC services provide cost benefits for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States.

Kuya will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “KUYA”.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya is a Canadian‐based silver‐focused mining company acquiring the Bethania Property, located in Central Peru. The Bethania mine was in production until 2016, toll‐milling its ore at various other concentrate plants in the region, and the Company’s plan is to implement an expansion and construct a concentrate plant at site before restarting operations. The Bethania mine produced silver‐lead and zinc concentrates from the run of mine material until being placed on care and maintenance due to market conditions and lack of working capital.

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Kuya Silver Corporation

Telephone: (604) 398‐4493

info@kuyasilver.com

www.kuyasilver.com

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute “forward-looking information”, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company’s future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source