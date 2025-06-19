Silver Crown Royalties Executes LOI with Kuya Silver for a Silver Royalty on the Bethania Silver Project

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - June 19, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (" Silver Crown ", " SCRi ", or the " Company ") (Cboe:SCRI; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (" LOI ") with Kuya Silver Corp. (CSE: KUYA; OTCQB: KUYAF; FSE: 6MR1) (" Kuya " or " Kuya Silver ") to acquire a 4.5% royalty on silver produced from Kuya's Bethania Silver Mine in Huancavelica, Central Peru.

The Bethania Silver Mine, which resumed production in May 2024, includes the Bethania Mine and Carmelitas property and is accessible year-round via a 4-hour drive from Huancayo. The Bethania Silver Mine was previously operational until 2016.

Under the terms of the LOI, Silver Crown will acquire the royalty for US$3,000,000 in cash and US$2,000,000 in Silver Crown units at C$6.50 per unit (the " Units ") or the 5-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of SCRi's common shares (the " Common Shares ") prior to closing. Each Unit will consist of one Common Share and one-half of a warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at C$13.00 per Common Share for a period of three years.

SCRi will receive: (i) 4,500 ounces of silver per quarter for the first four (4) quarters, (ii) 9,000 ounces per quarter for quarters five (5) through eight (8), and (iii) 12,375 ounces per quarter for quarters nine (9) through 40. After delivering 475,000 ounces, the royalty will reduce to 1% for the mine's remaining life.

Peter Bures, Silver Crown's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to initiate a partnership with Kuya Silver that can potentially translate to a materially impactful increase to SCRi's silver revenue profile paving a way from 78,000 to over 128,000 annual silver ounces."

ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.

Founded by industry veterans, Silver Crown Royalties ( Cboe: SCRI | OTCQX: SLCRF | BF: QS0 ) is a publicly traded, silver royalty company. Silver Crown (SCRi) currently has four silver royalties of which three are revenue-generating. Its business model presents investors with precious metals exposure that allows for a natural hedge against currency devaluation while minimizing the negative impact of cost inflation associated with production. SCRi endeavors to minimize the economic impact on mining projects while maximizing returns for shareholders. For further information, please contact:

Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO

Telephone: (416) 481-1744

Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the anticipated execution of a definitive agreement with Kuya Silver; expected silver deliveries under the proposed royalty; the potential for exploration bonuses; projected increases in SCRi's silver revenue profile; the successful completion of due diligence and regulatory approvals; the ability to finance the cash portion of the transaction; the future operational performance of the Bethania Silver Mine; and the realization of strategic and financial benefits from the proposed royalty acquisition.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRi will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRi's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRi to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRi; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRi's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRi undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

