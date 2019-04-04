Great Panther Completes Purchase of Outstanding Beadell Convertible Debentures

GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED (TSX:GPR; NYSE American:GPL) (“Great Panther”, the “Company”) reports, further to its news release dated March 5, 2019, that all holders of the outstanding senior secured debentures maturing on June 30, 2023 issued by Beadell Resources (the “Debentures”) have accepted the Company’s repurchase offer made under the terms of the indenture governing the Debentures.









GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED (TSX:GPR; NYSE American:GPL) (“Great Panther”, the “Company”) reports, further to its news release dated March 5, 2019, that all holders of the outstanding senior secured debentures maturing on June 30, 2023 issued by Beadell Resources (the “Debentures”) have accepted the Company’s repurchase offer made under the terms of the indenture governing the Debentures. The repurchase was completed today for an aggregate price of US$10,500,000, plus accrued interest.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther Mining Limited is a growth-oriented intermediate precious metals mining and exploration company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL. Great Panther operates three mines including the Tucano Gold Mine in Amapá State, Brazil, and two primary silver mines in Mexico: the Guanajuato Mine Complex and the Topia Mine. Great Panther is also evaluating the restart of the Coricancha project in Peru and expects to make a decision on whether or not to restart the project in early 2019.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (together, “forward-looking statements”). Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing or positive outcome of a production decision for the Coricancha project.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to be materially different. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to potential political and social risks involving Great Panther’s operations in a foreign jurisdiction, the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, physical risks inherent in mining operations, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in respect of Great Panther, in its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018 and material change reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedar.com and reports on Form 40-F and Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

There is no assurance that such forward looking statements will prove accurate; results may vary materially from such forward-looking statements; and there is no assurance that the Company will be able to identify and acquire additional projects or that any projects acquired will be successfully developed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company has no intention to update forward looking statements except as required by law.

Click here to connect with Great Panther Mining (TSX:GPR; NYSE:GPL) for an Investor Presentation.