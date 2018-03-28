Bunker Hill Mining Featured in CSE Official Blog Article

Bunker Hill Mining (CSE:BNKR) was recently featured in an article published on the CSE Official Blog. In the article, Chief Executive Officer Bruce Reid discussed the Bunker Hill Mine in Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene Mining District.

As quoted in the article,

The Bunker Hill mine went into production in the mid-1880s and remained in operation until 1981. For many years early in its life it was said to be one of the largest mines in the world.

“Bunker Hill leads the way as one of the most important mines ever in American history,” says Reid. “It produced over 35 million tons of high-grade lead-zinc, about 8.5% lead, 4.5% zinc and 2 to 3 ounces of silver. When it closed it had resources and reserves of over 60 million tons, or almost twice what had been mined.

“Collectively, it has about 9 million tons of 5.5% to 6% zinc, 2% lead and a little more than an ounce of silver left in stopes that are already open and not flooded.”

That is a major amount of rock waiting to be harvested, and the cost of getting the mine back up and running is far from astronomical. Just US$15mln would re-launch operations at 1,000 tons per day, and scaling up to 3,000 tons per day, as plans call for within two years, could make Bunker Hill the largest lead-zinc-silver mine in the United States outside of the gigantic Red Dog mine in Alaska, according to Reid.