Precious Metals Weekly Round-Up: Gold Rallies as Greenback dips

Despite gold’s rally as the US dollar weakened, silver, platinum and palladium found themselves in the red on Friday.









Gold prices climbed on Friday (December 21) after the US dollar slipped following a Fed hike announcement in which policymakers alluded to the idea that they may soon pause their monetary tightening campaign.

While the precious metal initially dropped directly after the hike, it made gains in the previous session as investors reacted to the fact that there would more than likely be less hikes in both 2019 and 2020.

“The Federal Reserve, in their statement, remarked that they see a stable economy with low unemployment, strong household spending and an inflation rate which is within the targeted range. Given this outlook, it’s no surprise that they raised rates by 0.25 percent, up to 2.5 percent overall,” Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, told the Investing News Network.

As of 9:20 a.m. EST, the yellow metal was trading at US$1,258.00 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver dipped following the Fed hike, made small gains in the previous session and then found itself trending down 0.58 percent on Friday. As of 9:22 a.m. EST, the white metal was sitting at US$14.68 per ounce.



Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst with FXTM, addressed the current environment for the precious metals, stating, “[a] depreciating dollar coupled with expectations of fewer rate hikes in 2019 remain the primary factors supporting gold [and silver] prices.”

“The US Federal Reserve’s failure to reassure investors that they understand the risks across global markets is seen fuelling appetite for safe-haven gold in the short- to medium-term,” he added.

“Market sentiment towards zero-yielding gold is at risk of souring ahead of the Fed meeting next week where interest rates are expected to be hiked. However, with the Fed potentially taking a pause on rate hikes next year, gold remains somewhat supported,” said Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst at FXTM.

“The near-term outlook for gold hangs on the dollar performance… Bulls remain safe above the US$1,240 support level with US$1,250.60 acting as a level of interest,” Otunuga added.

As for the other precious metals, platinum was flat and as of 10:30 a.m. EST, it was trading at US$793.00 per ounce. For its part, palladium was down 2.17 percent for the and as of 10:35 a.m. EST, the precious metal was trading at US$1,217.00 per ounce.

Precious metals top news stories

Our top precious metals stories this week features a 2019 silver outlook report from the Investing News Network (INN), a look at what happened to gold following the Fed hike and how Premier Gold Mines (TSX:PG) and Centerra Gold’s (TSX:CG) joint venture Hardrock project received environmental approval (EA) from the federal government

The price of silver has plunged almost 14 percent in 2018, becoming one of the biggest upsets in the precious metals sector.

In Q3, the white metal dropped below the US$16-per-ounce mark and even crashed to lows not seen in two and a half years when it fell under US$14 on September 11.

Geopolitical concerns, consistent interest rate hikes and a rallying US dollar have kept prices down throughout the year. As of mid-December, silver was trading at US$14.68.

With the start of 2019 just around the corner, many investors are now wondering what will happen to silver next year. Here, the Investing News Network (INN) looks at silver’s price performance in 2018 and what companies and analysts expect for the silver outlook in 2019.

After two days of meetings on monetary policy, the US Federal Reserve officially announced its fourth and final interest rate hike of 2018 on Wednesday (December 19).

The Fed lifted the target federal funds rate by 25 basis points from 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, leaving gold to trend down following the news. This was the Fed’s ninth hike in two years, and the decision to increase rates came despite a stock market selloff and stern warnings from US President Donald Trump.

The hike dampened gains gold made in the previous session, and continued a trend seen all year. Gold has fallen more than 5 percent in 2018 thanks to the greenback rallying on the back of an increasingly positive US economy, expectations of higher US interest rates and fears of a global trade war.

Premier Gold Mines and Centerra Gold’s joint venture Hardrock project received environmental approval (EA) from the federal government, the companies announced on Monday (December 17).

The approval marks a significant milestone for joint venture company Greenstone Gold Mines (GGM) as the project is expected to produce approximately 288,000 ounces of gold a year.

“The Ministers’ approval of the EA is a significant milestone for the Hardrock project. Our engagement with representatives of the local Indigenous communities, local communities and the various government agencies has been very positive throughout the process and we look forward to continued advancement of the project,” said John Begeman, executive chairman of Premier.

Also in the news

Also making news this week is the head of Mexico’s mining industry reporting that the new government does not seek to implement drastic changes to the mining sector. There are also no plans to cancel concessions or raise royalties that companies pay to extract minerals.

Last month, shares of Mexico’s top mining companies dipped by more than 10 percent after the party of new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made a proposal in the Senate that would toughen rules for the sector.

On Wednesday (December 19), Francisco Quiroga, the undersecretary for mining, revealed that the so-called indigenous consultation would be required only for new permits.



“There is a principle of non-retroactivity of the law,” he said. “No rights will be violated, neither those of the communities nor those of the companies.”

Quiroga also noted that the new government would be reviewing the country’s nearly 26,000 concessions for anomalies, as Lopez Obrador proposed. Additionally, Quiroga said for now, his efforts were focused on simplifying procedures, promoting new projects and boosting exploration in the sector.

Mexico is the world’s top silver producer and one of the largest producers of copper and gold. The mining sector contributes about 4 percent of Mexico’s gross domestic product.

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.