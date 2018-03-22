Zimbabwe Signs US$4.2 Billion Platinum Deal with Karo Resources

Zimbabwe signed a U$4.2 billion deal with Cyprus-based Karo Resources to develop a platinum mine and refinery on Thursday (March 22).

The first output of platinum group metals is expected in 2020, but work would start in July, Mines Minister Winston Chitando said. The mine is forecast to produce 1.4 million ounces annually within three years.

“Zimbabwe is open for business and whoever stands in the way, hurting business in this country, will fall. It is not business as usual anymore, things have to change,” President Emmerson Mnangagwa said at the signing ceremony.

“South African Platinum Supplies Are Declining. What Should Investors

Do To Profit From This Trend?” Get the latest update on the platinum market. Click below

to get your FREE market report. Get My Free Report

Click here to download for free



The deal with Karo Resources, a company linked to mining entrepreneur Loucas Pouroulis, is the largest to date in Zimbabwe’s mining industry. In fact, foreign investments stalled during the last years of Robert Mugabe’s rule.

“The landscape of Zimbabwe’s mining industry will never be the same,” Chitando added.

The project, which will be located in the Mhondoro-Ngezi platinum belt, will include a coal mine and power station to produce electricity for the smelter. Zimbabwe is the world’s third-largest platinum producing country.

Security of tenure and the outlook for platinum demand will be key to the success of Karo’s project, Ross Harvey, a mining analyst at the South African Institute of International Affairs, told Bloomberg.

“Zimbabwe’s geology is unrivaled,” Harvey said by phone from Cape Town. “While six months ago you would have struggled to talk that kind of capital, investors have a short political memory.”

On Monday (March 19), Zimbabwe changed its empowerment law to limit majority ownership by state entities in mining projects in a move to attract more foreign investments to the country. However, platinum and diamond mines were not included in the revised law.

Chitando said Karo Resources was expected to comply with the empowerment law by giving up majority ownership in the project, but did not elaborate.



On Thursday, platinum prices fell 0.5 percent at US$949.90 per ounce after touching a one-week high of US$963.60.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.