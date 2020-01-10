Palladium

Investing News
Search Search Active

Benton and Regency Enter Definitive Agreement

- January 10th, 2020

Benton Resources and Regency Gold have signed a definitive agreement for the Escape Lake property near Thunder Bay, Ontario. 

Benton Resources (TSXV: BEX) and Regency Gold (NEX:RAU.H) have signed a definitive agreement providing Regency  an option to acquire all rights and titles for the Escape Lake property near Thunder Bay, Ontario.

As quoted from the press release:

Proposed Transaction

Upon closing, Regency will have the right to exercise the Option by completing the following:

  • Issuing to Benton an aggregate of 24,615,384 common shares on the following basis: a) on closing that number of Regency Consideration Shares that represents no more than 19.9 percent of the number of Regency commons shares then outstanding; and b) the remainder of the Regency Consideration Shares at such time as they can be issued without Benton holding more than 19.9 percent of the issued capital of Regency;
  • Fulfilling the remaining terms of the RTEC Agreement that Benton has with RTEC on the Escape Lake Property;
  • Entering into and fulfilling the terms of a formal binding purchase and sale agreement with PAN  for the acquisition of the PAN Subsidiary including the payment to PAN of a deposit of $250,000 as a down payment to PAN; and
  • Issuing to Benton a 0.5 percent net smelter return royalty from production on the Escape Lake property and a 0.5 percent net smelter return royalty from production on any mineral claims comprising the TBN Project that a net smelter royalty has not previously been granted.

Click here to read the full announcement 

precious metals 2018 outlook

Are you ready to invest in gold, palladium and other precious metals?

 
Read your free report today for stocks, market data and more

Related posts

Pistol Bay Mining Releases Exploration Plans for Multiple Gold-VMS Drill Permitted Targets in Red Lake District
Meta Growth Announces Kitchener Retail Store with Lottery Winner
FSD Pharma to Commence Trading on Nasdaq Capital Market Under Symbol ‘HUGE’
Canadian Cannabis Firms Sell Off Operations

Tags

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply