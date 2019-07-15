Palladium Price Update: H1 2019 in Review

What happened to palladium in H1 2019? Our palladium price update outlines market developments and explores what could happen moving forward.









Palladium made huge gains throughout the first half of this year, as the precious metal climbed over 24 percent during H1 2019, thanks to high demand and low supply.

The metal, which lapped gold in December 2018 for the first time in 16 years, continued on a bull streak during H1, thanks to growing demand for more emission-friendly gasoline-powered automobiles, which tend to use more palladium in autocatalysts, over diesel vehicles.



Read on for an overview of the factors that impacted the palladium market in H1, plus a look at what investors should watch out for in the months to come.

Palladium price update: Q1 overview

Overall, the price of palladium increased by 24.27 in the first half of 2019. The metal made significant gains in the first quarter of 2019, when it climbed 8.95 percent.

Q1 saw palladium briefly break through the US$1,600 per ounce level on March 19 and then experience its largest closing price three days later.

As the chart below from Kitco shows, palladium closed the day at US$1,539 per ounce on March 22, as its supply outlook grew tighter.

Meanwhile, the metal hit its lowest point around the beginning of the quarter, when on January 4th, the precious metal closed the day at US$1,287 per ounce, on the back of a strong US dollar.

Palladium price update: Q2 overview



Palladium maintained the gains it made in Q1, rising 13.27 during the second quarter of this year. As the chart below from Kitco shows, the metal reached its highest level towards the end of June.

Palladium reached its highest point of the quarter on June 27th, when it traded at US$1,532 per ounce. The metal was supported by strong demand and an ongoing supply deficit.

Meanwhile, palladium hit its lowest point around the middle of the quarter, when it changed hands at US$1,281 on May 9th. The dip was expected by many market watchers, as they speculated that it was due to prices getting ahead of fundamentals.

Palladium price update: Key drivers in H1

As the second half of the year begins, investors interested in the palladium market should be aware of a number of factors that could impact the white metal’s price.

Most industry insiders have noted that a continued supply deficit paired with a high degree of the demand and the issues that influence the greenback’s movements will influence the price of the metal for the remainder of 2019.

As FocusEconomics points out, palladium prices remained high during the second half of H1, receiving a particular boost in June as the dollar declined due to both geopolitical and economic issues.

“Palladium prices were likely supported by a weaker US dollar in June, after the Federal Reserve hinted that interest rate cuts could be on the cards going forward. Moreover, uncertain global economic momentum likely supported safe haven demand,” noted panelists surveyed in FocusEconomics latest report.

The report also notes that palladium-specific forces were also responsible for the uptick in prices.

“Palladium-specific factors were also at work. Supply is tight due to a lack of new mining capacity, while tougher global emission standards are supporting automotive demand—despite declining vehicle sales so far this year in key markets such as China, the EU and the US,” FocusEconomics analysts added.

Despite these factors, there are some with a pulse on the palladium space that believe its rally is simply speculative and nothing more. However, Jim Gallagher, CEO of North American Palladium (TSX:PDL,OTC Pink:PALDF), waves that notion off, telling the Investing News Network (INN), “(t)hat price movement is the result of a fundamental deficit in the market, so this is a supply [and] demand thing that is not speculatively driven.”

“Some people have talked about a bubble … but I think all of the experts that really follow palladium, which is actually a pretty small group, really see this as a straight supply [and] demand issue,” he added.

In fact, in Metals Focus’ latest Platinum and Palladium Focus 2019 report, the precious metals consultancy projected that palladium will remain in a surplus this year, forecasting a supply deficit of 574,000 ounces for the year.

Palladium price update: What’s ahead?

As palladium prices remain strong, industry insiders have begun to debate which side of the rally the precious metal will end up on by years end.

Trevor Raymond, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council told INN that he does not see an end to palladium’s reign anytime soon, stating, “over 90 percent of palladium is produced as a by-product (so) its supply does not respond to price. Consequently, the palladium price should remain elevated or even rise (moving forward).”

However, some of palladium’s gains could be stifled on the notion of swapping out the price-heavy resource for its sister metal platinum. “Platinum and palladium can be substituted on a 1:1 ratio in gasoline cars. When the prices differ greatly or availability is uncertain this substitution is more likely,” He noted.

Despite this idea, both Gallagher and many market watchers do not foresee this event taking place, with Gallagher stating, “platinum cannot substitute directly in the same quantities. You would need significantly more, you would need to change the layout, (as) they respond differently to heat and chemistry.”

He added, “the real fact is that the palladium market, which is not known by most people, is actually larger than the platinum market. So you would be shifting from a market that is already in deficit to a smaller supply base.”

As previously mentioned, Metals Focus is a huge believer that palladium will continue to make gains, noting that its autocatalyst demand will more than likely rise by 3.6 percent in 2019, setting records at 8.59 million ounces, due to tighter emissions standards that require more output of platinum-group metals for most regions.

Finally, analysts at FocusEconomics stated that while prices will remain historically high for the metal, it will lose steam moving forward. “FocusEconomics consensus forecast analysts see palladium prices dipping from their current elevated level later this year amid slowing global growth.”

“However, prices will remain high by historical standards, supported by an ongoing supply deficit and a shift to cleaner vehicles. A potential faster-than-expected economic slowdown and the possible substitution for platinum in vehicles remain key factors to watch,” they added.

In terms of price prediction, panelists at FocusEconomics believe that palladium will land on an average price of US$1,366 per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019, before slipping to an expected average of US$1,300 per ounce in Q4 of next year.

Finding some balance, FocusEconomics panelists estimate that the average palladium price for Q3 2019 will be US$1,400. The most bullish forecast for the quarter comes from RBC Capital Markets, which is calling for a price of US$1,550; meanwhile, Commerzbank (OTC Pink:CRZBF,ETR:CBK) is the most bearish with a forecast of US$1,250.

