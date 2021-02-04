Xplore Resources: High Potential, Early-Stage Metals Exploration in BC

Xplore Resources (TSXV:XPLR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Xplore Resources (TSXV:XPLR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. Xplore Resources gives investors the opportunity to invest on the ground floor in the copper sector and other precious metals sectors.

The Valk project is located in the prolific Nanaimo Mining Division of British Columbia, and is made up of 1,614 hectares. It is 25 km northwest of the historic Island copper mine, the second largest of its kind in Canada, as well as the prolific North Island copper and gold project.

To know more about the Valk project, click here.

Xplore Resources’ Company Highlights

Xplore Resources is an early-stage mining exploration company led by a team of industry veterans with decades of experience across all aspects of mining and production.

The property is dominated by Triassic-aged rocks that overlie the Sicker Group, a lower metavolcanic rock unit that hosts a number of base-metal-rich deposits, including Myra Falls.