5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Altus Gets Investment Boost

The top gainers on the TSXV last week were Metallis Resources, Mangazeya Mining, Frontier Lithium, Rugby Mining and Altus Strategies.









At the end of last week on Friday (December 6), the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was down slightly to 537.08, losing 0.03 points on the last day of the week.

World news was NATO tantrums and gossip, along with US President Donald Trump’s customary complaint about allies’ defense spending.

In commodities, gold was down at the end of last week to US$1,460 an ounce, while copper was slightly up to US$2.7 an ounce.

Is gold a good hedge investment? Get an in depth market report for free! Give me my free report!

Speaking of commodities, here are the five top gaining weekly TSXV stocks from last week:

Metallis Resources (TSXV: MTS )

Mangazeya Mining (TSXV: MGZ.H )

Frontier Lithium (TSXV: FL )

Rugby Mining (TSXV: RUG )

Altus Strategies (TSXV: ALTS )

Read on to find out more about what each company has been doing lately.

Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources is a Vancouver-based and British Columbia-focused junior exploration company. It’s primary asset is its 100-percent owned Kirkham property in the Golden Triangle region on Northern BC, where it is exploring for gold, copper, silver and nickel.

In news, the company announced it had completed its 2019 drill program at Kirkham on November 28, reporting that it had drilled 4,400m and made new discoveries in gold and copper, though the release is full of assurances that assays are pending so full results are not yet known.

On the TSXV, Metallis was trading at C$0.395 by the end of last week, after gaining 33.9 percent over the previous five days of trading.

Mangazeya Mining

Mangazeya Mining has three non-ferrous and precious metals deposits in the Zabaykalsky Krai of the Russian Far East.

On November 29, Mangazeya announced its production results for the nine months ending September 2019, detailing a gold production rate of over 26,000 ounces.

In Toronto, Mangazeta was trading up by 33.3 percent through last week to reach C$0.06 by Friday.

Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a Canadian company with a large interest in “Electric Avenue,” a region in northwestern Ontario which it describes as an emerging premium lithium region. Frontier Lithium is currently developing its PAK lithium deposit, which the company says contains North America’s highest concentration of rare low-iron spodumene.

Ready to profit from precious metals this year? Read your free report today for stocks, market data and more... Give me my free report!

On the news front, Frontier Lithium’s last release was in early November when it announced an oversubscribed flow through private placement and shares for debt financing.

Frontier Lithium was trading at C$0.33 at the end of last week, up 32 percent on the week prior.

Rugby Mining

Rugby Mining has a portfolio of projects in Australia, Argentina, Colombia and the Philippines, highlighting its Motherlode gold project, Surigao Del Norte in the Philippines as its primary focus.

In news, Rugby Mining last put out a release on its website at the end of October, announcing the closing of a C$1 million non-brokered private placement which it said would be used to fund exploration efforts across its portfolio.

Rugby Mining was trading at C$0.115 by Friday last week after gaining 27.78 percent over the previous five days of trading.

Altus Strategies

Toronto- and London-listed Altus Strategies has a lot of projects throughout Africa; in Cameroon, Ethiopia, Liberia, Morocco, Mali and Côte d’Ivoire, with targets of gold, copper, iron, zinc and bauxite.

Altus had very fresh news last week, announcing on December 5 that it and La Mancha — a Luxembourg private gold investment company — had signed a strategic investment agreement that would see La Mancha invest over C$11 million in Altus in return for shares at C$0.09 each.

Altus was trading at C$0.95 as of the end of last week after gaining 26.67 percent over the week.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.