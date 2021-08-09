5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Precious Metals Stocks on the Rise

Last week’s top mining sector gainers on the TSX were Wallbridge Mining, Verde AgriTech, Aya Gold and Silver, Golden Star Resources and Nexa Resources.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened higher last Friday (August 6), trading at 20,375.48. The index ultimately closed the week at 20,475.42.

It was supported by more elevated oil prices, which lifted energy stocks.

On Friday, the gold price pulled back as American jobs data boosted fears that the US Federal Reserve could cut back on its stimulus program sooner than expected.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Wallbridge Mining (TSX:WM)

Verde AgriTech (TSX:NPK)

Aya Gold and Silver (TSX:AYA)

Golden Star Resources (TSX:GSC)

Nexa Resources (TSX:NEXA)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining is currently advancing the exploration and development of its 100 percent owned Fenelon gold property, which is located along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend, an emerging gold belt in Northwestern Quebec.

Last Thursday (August 5), the company provided an update on drilling at Fenelon. Wallbridge saw its share price increase 23.53 percent last week to hit C$0.63.

2. Verde AgriTech

Verde AgriTech is developing its Cerrado Verde project, located in Brazil. The project is the source of a potassium-rich deposit from which the company intends to produce solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement and increased sustainability.

The company did not release any news last week, but Verde AgriTech’s share price jumped 22.02 percent to end the five day period at C$1.33.

3. Aya Gold and Silver

Aya Gold and Silver is focused on the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Morocco. Its flagship projects are the Zgounder silver mine and the Boumadine polymetallic deposit.

Over the five day period, the company’s share price jumped 20.91 percent to end the week at C$11.45.

4. Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources is focused on its Wassa mine in Ghana, West Africa. On July 28, the company released production results for the second quarter and first six months of 2021. H1 production totaled 78,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,140 per ounce; the company remains on track to deliver on its recently revised production guidance of 145,000 to 155,000 ounces for 2021.

The company did not release any news last week, but Golden Star Resources’ share price jumped 15.65 percent to end the period at C$3.03.

5. Nexa Resources

Zinc-focused Nexa Resources currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines — three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two situated in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil — and is developing the Aripuanã project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Nexa also currently owns and operates three smelters, two located in Brazil and one in Peru; Cajamarquilla is the largest smelter in the Americas. The company did not release any news last week, but Nexa saw its share price increase 11.05 percent to C$15.59.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

