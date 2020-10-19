5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Orosur Leads, Up Nearly 100 Percent

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Orosur Mining, Titan Mining, Belo Sun Mining, Sherritt International and Almaden Minerals.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) closed down last Friday (October 16) at 16,435.69.

Concerns over a global increase in coronavirus cases hit the markets as the world continues to await progress in a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

In commodities, gold and silver were set for a weekly decline, while copper rose on Friday, but was on track for a weekly loss.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Orosur Mining (TSX:OMI)

Titan Mining (TSX:TI)

Belo Sun Mining (TSX:BSX)

Sherritt International (TSX:S)

Almaden Minerals (TSX:AMM)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Last Monday (October 12), Orosur said its Colombian subsidiary, Minera Anzá, received a first payment of approximately US$650,000 to fund exploration from Minera Monte Águila, a joint venture between Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) and Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM). Last Thursday (October 15), Orosur also released its fiscal year 2020 results.

During the five day period, the company’s share price jumped 96.67 percent to end the week at C$0.59.

2. Titan Mining

Titan Mining is an exploration and development company that owns the Empire State mine, a group of wholly owned high-grade zinc mines located in St. Lawrence County, New York.

The company did not release any news last week, but its share price rose 43.66 percent to end at C$1.02.

3. Belo Sun Mining

Canadian explorer Belo Sun Mining is focused on developing its Volta Grande gold project. Located in Brazil, the project has undergone a complete feasibility study that was completed in March 2015.

The company didn’t share any news last week, but it jumped 33.33 percent to end at C$1.36.

4. Sherritt International

Sherritt International is focused on mining and refining nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, with projects, operations and investments in Canada and Cuba. The company is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island.

Despite not releasing any news last week, the company’s share price jumped 30 percent to end the period at C$0.26.

5. Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals owns 100 percent of the Tuligtic project in Puebla State, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca gold-silver deposit, which was discovered by Almaden in 2010. The Ixtaca deposit currently hosts proven and probable reserves of 65.1 million tonnes grading 0.62 grams per tonne gold and 37.7 grams per tonne silver, or 1.29 million ounces of gold and 78.8 million ounces of silver.

Last week, the company saw its share price go up by 29.13 percent to reach C$1.33.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.