5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Eldorado Up on Gold Production Guidance

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were GoldGroup, Aura Minerals, Eldorado Gold, St. Augustine Gold and Oryx Petroleum.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) closed down on Friday (February 21), decreasing 100.65 points to rest at 17,843.41.

The index trended downwards that day on the back of COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak fears. China has now reported 74,000 cases and more than 2,100 deaths, mostly in Wuhan, Hubei province.

In commodities, gold broke past US$1,600 per ounce and palladium rallied to hit US$2,700 per ounce. Meanwhile base metals continue to feel the impact of uncertainty around the epidemic.

The five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains last week are as follows:

GoldGroup Mining (TSX:GGA)

Aura Minerals (TSX:ORA)

Eldorado Gold (TSX:ELD)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSX:SAU)

Oryx Petroleum (TSX:OXC)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

GoldGroup Mining

Vancouver-based GoldGroup Mining has all its attention on precious metals assets. The company has an interest in the Cerro Prieto mine and the San Jose de Gracia project in Mexico.

GoldGroup Mining has not released news since 2019, but last week its share price increased 100 percent over the five day period to close at C$0.04.

Aura Minerals

Focused on gold and base metals projects, Aura Minerals is a mid-tier producer working on multiple projects in Mexico, Honduras, Colombia and Brazil. The company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico.

Last Monday (February 17), the company published its consolidated 2018/2019 financial statements. Shares of the company increased 60.78 percent last week to end at C$81.

Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania and Brazil. Some of its assets include the Kışladağ and Efemçukur gold-producing mines.

On Thursday (February 20), the company released its yearly results, reporting an increase in its gold production guidance for 2020 to 520,000 to 550,000 ounces; that’s compared to its 2019 target of 390,000 to 420,000 ounces. As a result of the news, the company’s share price jumped 34.63 percent to end the week at C$12.44.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper

St. Augustine Gold and Copper is focused on the development of the King-king copper-gold project. The project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world and is listed as a top three priority mining project by the Philippine government.

The company did not release any news last week, but St. Augustine saw its share price increase 33.33 percent to C$0.02.

Oryx Petroleum

Oryx Petroleum is an international oil exploration, development and production company focused on Africa and the Middle East. Oryx Petroleum has interests in two license areas, one located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and another in West Africa in the AGC administrative area offshore Senegal and Guinea Bissau.

On Wednesday (February 19), the company reported its year-end 2019 reserves and resources, posting proved plus probable oil reserves of 103 million barrels. Last week, the company saw its share price go up by 31.25 percent to reach C$0.21.

Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using Trading View’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within energy minerals and non-energy minerals sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.