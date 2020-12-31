Top Stories of 2020: Our 3 Most Popular Videos

Catch up and get informed with this year’s content highlights from Charlotte McLeod, our editorial director.









We’re back after a quick holiday break for our final weekly update of 2020.

INN has talked with a wide variety of experts over the course of the year, and this week I want to give you a quick rundown of our three most-watched interviews of the year.

At the top of the list is my late July interview with EB Tucker of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (TSXV:MTA,NYSEAMERICAN:MTA) and Nova Royalty (TSXV:NOVR,OTC Pink:NVARF).

The conversation happened right after gold passed its previous all-time high, a milestone EB had previously told us to expect. With excitement in the air, he said it was time to let the yellow metal run.

EB takes the second spot on the list as well, this time for an interview we published only a couple of weeks ago. He had been expecting US$2,500 gold and US$40 silver by the end of 2020, but now sees those numbers coming next year. EB also believes silver will outperform gold in 2021.

Taking the third and final slot is my January interview with Rick Rule of Sprott (TSX:SII,NYSE:SII), another perennially popular guest. The discussion happened at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference — all the way back when we could still attend in-person events.

The title of this interview really sums up Rick’s thoughts — he suggested investors should get in precious metals for “easy money,” and only consider uranium if they’re patient.

That’s just a very quick rundown of our most-watched videos of the year. The links to all of the interviews are included above, and you click through them to check them out in full.

With new beginnings in mind, we asked our Twitter followers this week what metals they’ll be following most closely in 2021 — precious, base or battery. By the time the poll closed, precious metals were in the lead with about 50 percent of the vote. In the comments, a number of people also mentioned uranium.

We’ll be asking another question on Twitter next week, so make sure to follow us @INN_Resource or follow me @Charlotte_McL to share your thoughts.

Like we’ve done for the last couple of weeks, I’m going to close by highlighting INN’s outlook content. As a reminder, at the end of every year, our reporters reach out to experts in the many markets we cover; then we compile their ideas to give our audience a look at the year ahead.

This week I’d like to point you first in the direction of our uranium outlook. Uranium’s hot streak has tapered off after a strong start to the year, but the consensus among market watchers is that strong fundamentals should lead to higher prices in the future.

If you’re feeling more adventurous, I’d encourage you to check out our psychedelics outlook. The industry burst onto the scene in 2020, and experts project that its momentum will continue next year. Only time will tell if they’re correct about this interesting new investment arena.

Thank you for taking the time to read and watch along with us at INN in 2020. We’ll see you in 2021 — best wishes for a prosperous year!

