The US presidential election is approaching slowly but surely, and a central topic Democrats are grappling with is which candidate may be able to unseat Donald Trump.

For Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report, the question is irrelevant. “I think they all can beat him,” he said on the sidelines of the recent Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.

“There’s no way the Donald is getting elected in 2020. There’s absolutely no way in the world — I don’t care who runs against him.”

Trump has had a positive impact on mining companies in the US since being elected in 2016, making efforts to help uranium producers and to accelerate mining for strategic metals, Calandra said. But he has not always taken the proper approach.

“The Donald has used his podium to wreak havoc with environmental safeguards and (Bureau of Land Management) land and forestry,” he explained. “He’s taken presidential measures at the cabinet level to make it easier to develop.”

Calandra added, “It’s okay as long as you go through channels, but … if you bully your way through the process, it’s not cool.”

Watch the interview above for more from Calandra on the gold price and hot PDAC topics like protesters and COVID-19. You can also click here for our full PDAC playlist.

