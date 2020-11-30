Tempus Conditionally Approved to List on TSX Venture Exchange

Tempus Resources Ltd (“Tempus” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has received conditional approval to list on the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V).









Tempus Resources Ltd (“Tempus” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has received conditional approval to list on the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V).

Subject to final customary conditions, the Company’s securities are expected to commence trading on the TSXV under the ticker TMRR, during December, 2020.

Managing Director, Brendan Borg commented, “We are excited to have progressed through the approval process for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. Given the Company’s focus on gold projects in Canada and Ecuador, we expect this dual listing will further open up investment in the Company and access to capital from North America, in particular. We have built a strong presence in Canada with recent board and management appointments to support this listing, and to enhance our regional management presence.”

To meet TSX-V listing requirements, Tempus and certain holders of Performance Rights have agreed to the cancellation of 1,464,000 Performance Rights (see Appendix 1). Subject to any regulatory and shareholder approvals required, the Company will issue 2,928,000 options with a strike price of $0.31 and a term of five years from issue date to those Performance Rights holders in lieu of the cancellation.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

For further information:

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD

Melanie Ross – Director/Company Secretary

Phone: +61 8 6188 8181

About the Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project

Tempus is focussed on rapidly verifying and expanding the historical high grade Mineral Resource at the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project in British Columbia by drilling extensions to existing mineralisation and other high priority targets within the 350 km2 licence area, which remains relatively unexplored. Tempus also intends to leverage the existing permitted mill, tailings dam and other infrastructure at Blackdome with the aim of recommencing production as the Project proceeds.



Source