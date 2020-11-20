Tarku Resources: Exploration and Development of Precious and Base Metals in Quebec and the USA

Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSXV:TKU) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. The company recently closed a US$2.5 million financing with a significant lead order from Eric Sprott to advance the exploration of their Tombstone Project in Arizona. Led by an experienced management team, Tarku’s chairman is Bernard Lapointe who founded Arianne Resources (now Arianne Phosphate (TSXV:DAN)) and contributed to the discovery and extensive development of the Lac à Paul phosphate project, one of the largest phosphate projects in the world.

Company Highlights:

100 percent ownership on six properties in Québec, the fourth-best mining jurisdiction in the world.

Recently obtained a strategic position in the Tombstone District of Arizona.

Exploration underway at Matagami projects, Québec.

Experienced management and technical team with a strong shared history of discovery success.

Strong focus on environmental responsibility, social acceptability and community partnerships.