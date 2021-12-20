Three base metal properties cover approx. 600 km in the Vihanti–Pyhäsalmi VMS Belt, central Finland 65 km south of Pyhäsalmi base metal mine and flotation plant Two properties contain small historic copperzinc resource estimates Under-explored gold property located in the Oijärvi Greenstone Belt in north-central Finland included in property package Binding Letter Agreement signed with private Finnish company ...

