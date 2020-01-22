St Barbara Announces Q2 Results

St Barbara announced its second quarter results ending December 31, 2019, revealing record quarterly production from its Atlantic gold asset.









Highlights are as follows:

Q2 FY20 production of 94,159 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of AU$1,364 per ounce

Record quarterly production from Atlantic gold of 29,067 ounces

Gwalia extension project PAF plant operational and major surface ventilation infrastructure

completed

completed Encouraging drilling results in Nova Scotia and Papua New Guinea

