St Barbara Announces Q2 Results

- January 22nd, 2020

St Barbara (ASX:SBM) has announced its second quarter results ending December 31, 2019, revealing record quarterly production from its Atlantic gold asset.

Highlights are as follows:

  • Q2 FY20 production of 94,159 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of AU$1,364 per ounce
  • Record quarterly production from Atlantic gold of 29,067 ounces
  • Gwalia extension project PAF plant operational and major surface ventilation infrastructure
    completed
  • Encouraging drilling results in Nova Scotia and Papua New Guinea

Click here to read the whole St Barbara (ASX:SBM) press release.

