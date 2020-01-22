St Barbara Announces Q2 Results
Nicole Rashotte - January 22nd, 2020
St Barbara announced its second quarter results ending December 31, 2019, revealing record quarterly production from its Atlantic gold asset.
Highlights are as follows:
- Q2 FY20 production of 94,159 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of AU$1,364 per ounce
- Record quarterly production from Atlantic gold of 29,067 ounces
- Gwalia extension project PAF plant operational and major surface ventilation infrastructure
completed
- Encouraging drilling results in Nova Scotia and Papua New Guinea
Click here to read the whole St Barbara (ASX:SBM) press release.