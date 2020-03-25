Sirios Completes its Planned Diamond Drilling Program on Cheechoo

Sirios announces the temporary suspension of all its exploration field work, in compliance to the directives of the Quebec government.









Management of Sirios (TSXV:SOI) announces the temporary suspension of all its exploration field work, in compliance to the directives of the Quebec government regarding the closing of all non-essential businesses.

Since February, twenty-two drill holes were completed on the Cheechoo gold property for a total of 5,237 metres, which completes the planned diamond drilling campaign.

On the Aquilon gold property, the first drill hole was completed to a depth 250 metres. The program is currently halted for as long as it is required due to the recent events.

All members of the Sirios’ field teams are currently demobilizing, and after will continue working from home, like their colleagues of the Montreal administrative office.

As mentioned in a previous press release, Sirios continues to strictly follow the recommendations given by the government during this health crisis period.

About Sirios

Founded in 1995, Sirios Resources develops and explores its own mining exploration projects. Pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, over the years, Sirios focuses mainly on its Cheechoo gold deposit while actively exploring the auriferous potential of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay area in Quebec.

