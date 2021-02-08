Scottie Resources: Strategic Exploration of BC’s World-Class Golden Triangle

Scottie Resources (TSXV:SCOT,FWB:SR8) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Scottie Resources (TSXV:SCOT,FWB:SR8) focuses on the acquisition and evaluation of gold and silver properties located within British Columbia’s world-class Golden Triangle, a 500-kilometer belt of mineralization in which over 130 million ounces of gold, 800 million ounces of silver and 40 billion pounds of copper have already been discovered. The company intends to strategically acquire undervalued, historic properties within the Golden Triangle while relying on modern exploration tools and techniques, including data interpretation and 3D modeling.

While the company’s Scottie gold mine property consists of 319 hectares and 14 Crown-granted claims, Scottie Resources has acquired much of the surrounding area, totaling more than 25,000 hectares of highly prospective ground within British Columbia’s world-class Golden Triangle. Drilling in 2021 will continue to target large high-grade dilatational zones, similar to the Scottie gold mine throughout the length of this structure.

Scottie Resources is an exploration company focused on gold and silver properties within British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, where over 130 million ounces of gold, 800 million ounces of silver and 40 billion pounds of copper have been discovered.

The company owns 100 percent interest in the Scottie gold mine and surrounding properties, totaling 25,360 hectares of highly prospective ground.

The company’s fully owned Scottie gold mine is a past-producing mine that generated 95,426 ounces of gold at an average grade of 16.2 grams per tonne.

The mine benefits from significant infrastructure and access, including an existing underground mill.

In July 2020, the company commenced a 7,000 meter gold exploration drill program that followed up on high-grade targets identified the previous year.