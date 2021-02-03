Australia

Investing News
.

Santa Teresa Gold Project Update

- February 2nd, 2021
comet resources logo

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or the Company) (ASX:CRL) is pleased to provide an update on progress at the Santa Teresa Gold Project (the “Project”) in Baja California, Mexico.

Highlights

• Recent detailed geological mapping of the Project area has identified numerous potentially mineralised structures at surface in addition to the known vein structures intersected in the 2008 drilling campaign
• Visible gold observed in artisanal workings (see Figure 1 below)
• Access and drilling agreements have been reached with local stakeholders
• Environmental experts visit to the Project area as part of the drilling permitting process identified no matters of sensitivity that would affect the permitting process
• Drilling permit applications will be submitted shortly once documentation is completed, with approval expected approximately 60 days thereafter

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or the Company) (ASX:CRL) is pleased to provide an update on progress at the Santa Teresa Gold Project (the “Project”) in Baja California, Mexico. A comprehensive mapping campaign of historical drill collars, shafts and artisanal workings has been conducted over the Project area by consultant geologists Minera Cascabel. The mapping process identified numerous narrow vein structures at surface, which are in addition to the known vein structures targeted in the 2008 drilling campaign.

Click here for the full press release.

Gold Outlook Report
 

The Answers You Need Before You Invest In Gold!

   
Is Now The Right Time? What Are The Experts Saying? Don't Wait Until Its Too Late!
Grab Your FREE Gold Report Today!
 

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Comet Resources: Quarterly Activities Report — December 2020
Comet Resources Reports High Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralisation Confirmed at Barraba Copper Project
Santa Teresa Gold Project Drilling to Commence Q1 2021
Extensive Surface Copper Mineralisation Identified at Barraba Copper Project

Tags

Tags:

Leave a Reply

×