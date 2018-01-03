Gold Investing

Roxgold Receives Permitting Approval for Bagassi South

« 3 Gold Stocks to Watch in…
• January 3, 2018
Add Comment

Roxgold Inc. (TSX:ROXG) announced that it has received permitting approval from the Burkina Faso Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development to develop the Bagassi South project.

As quoted in the press release:

Roxgold is continuing to advance the development of the Bagassi South Project with underground mine development and construction activities commencing in the first quarter of 2018.   With the approval of the ESIA, the Company has filed an application for an extension of its Exploitation (Mining) Permit to include the Bagassi South deposits, which marks the final step in the permitting process.  A decision regarding the extension from the Burkina Faso government is expected in the second quarter of 2018.

John Dorward, president and CEO of Roxgold, commented:

We are extremely pleased to announce the permitting approval for the Bagassi South Project.  The approval of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) for Bagassi South allows us to confirm our development decision and begin mine development and construction for our first growth project on the Yaramoko concession. We would like to thank the government of Burkina Faso and our stakeholders in the communities for their continued support and look forward to continuing our positive working relationship.

Click here to read the full Roxgold Inc. (TSX:ROXG) press release.

gold outlook free report

10+ Gold Stocks to Watch

Stocks.
Expert Insights.
Industry Stats.


Give me my free report!

Get the Latest Gold Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Gold Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Gold Mine Development
Gold Production/Mining
Gold Project Generators
Gold Prospecting and Exploration
Gold Resource Definition/Pre Feasibility
Gold Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

gold trump market report

Is Trump Good for the Gold Price?


Get expert opinions in our free report.


Give me my free report!
Return to the Gold Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply