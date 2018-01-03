Roxgold Receives Permitting Approval for Bagassi South

Roxgold Inc. (TSX:ROXG) announced that it has received permitting approval from the Burkina Faso Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development to develop the Bagassi South project.

As quoted in the press release:

Roxgold is continuing to advance the development of the Bagassi South Project with underground mine development and construction activities commencing in the first quarter of 2018. With the approval of the ESIA, the Company has filed an application for an extension of its Exploitation (Mining) Permit to include the Bagassi South deposits, which marks the final step in the permitting process. A decision regarding the extension from the Burkina Faso government is expected in the second quarter of 2018.

John Dorward, president and CEO of Roxgold, commented:

We are extremely pleased to announce the permitting approval for the Bagassi South Project. The approval of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) for Bagassi South allows us to confirm our development decision and begin mine development and construction for our first growth project on the Yaramoko concession. We would like to thank the government of Burkina Faso and our stakeholders in the communities for their continued support and look forward to continuing our positive working relationship.

Click here to read the full Roxgold Inc. (TSX:ROXG) press release.