Omai Gold Mines: Rebuilding the Success of the Historic Omai Gold Mine in Guyana

Omai Gold Mines (TSXV:OMG) fast-tracks exploration and commencement of future drilling plans after Guyana’s government has directly granted the company a 100 percent interest in Omai. The company plans to commence its advanced drill program with assay results expected around April.

Located on the northeastern coast of South America along the Essequibo River, the Omai gold mine is a historic gold producer in Guyana. Between 1992 and 2006, the mine produced approximately 3.7 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.5 g/t gold.

The property also hosts excellent existing infrastructure, has road access to Guyana’s capital city and features a rich resource network. Located in the highly prospective Guiana Shield, the gold-rich Omai mine strategically positions the company for excellent discovery and development potential. Omai Gold Mines intends to revitalize and explore deeper into the main Fennell Pit zone, and below and on strike along the shallow Wenot Pit on the property to identify more high-grade gold mineralization.

The company currently has 100 percent interest in Omai, which was granted by Guyana’s government. This grant offers fast-tracked development and drilling potential.

The Omai asset includes two open pits: the main Fennell pit and the Wenot pit. Omai Gold Mines expects to engage in productive exploration and advance drilling campaigns starting in 2021.

Omai Gold Mines is also owned the high-quality Grenfell property in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario, Canada. The limited exploration history poses exciting gold discovery possibilities for the company.

The company presently has just under 200 million shares issued, and strategic shareholders that include Silvercorp Metals at 15.1 percent, Sandstorm Gold Royalties at 9.9 percent and Gold Spot Discoveries at 3 percent.