Northstar Gold Showcases its Gold Exploration in the Kirkland Lake Region

Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE:NSG) CEO Brian Fowler was featured in a video interview conducted by Arcadia Economics at this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC). In the video, Fowler shares how Northstar’s management team successfully completed a C$3 million IPO to list on the Canadian Stock Exchange as well as the company’s C$1.1 million exploration program now underway on its wholly-owned Miller gold project.

The Miller gold project is Northstar’s primary focus and is located in the highly prolific Kirkland Lake gold district of Ontario, Canada. The Kirkland Lake gold district has reportedly produced more than 25 million ounces of gold from seven mines. The Miller gold project has “very compelling geological similarities to Kirkland Lake Gold’s (TSX:KL, NYSE:KL, ASE:KLA) South Mine Complex which has produced 3 million ounces to date and has about 5 million ounces on the books,” stated Fowler.

Northstar Gold’s Phase 1 drill program includes 2,500 meters of planned drilling over at least 25 holes, and is aimed at confirming and expanding portions of the near-surface Miller-Independence historic resource estimate.

