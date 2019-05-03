Nexus Gold Extends Expiry Date of Warrants

Nexus Gold Corp. (“Nexus” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NXS, OTC:NXXGF, FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 10,013,566 previously issued common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) exercisable at $0.25.









Nexus Gold Corp. (“Nexus” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NXS, OTC:NXXGF, FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 10,013,566 previously issued common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) exercisable at $0.25. The expiry date of the Warrants will be extended to May 25, 2020. There will be no other changes to the terms of the Warrants.

The Amendment remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

About the Company

Nexus Gold Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration and development company with four projects in Burkina Faso, West Africa, and two more in Canada (Bridge River Mining Camp, BC and Red Lake, Ontario). The Company is currently concentrating efforts on establishing a compliant resource at one or more its’ current Burkina-based projects which total over 560 sq.km (56,000 + hectares) of land located on active gold belts and proven mineralized trends. For more information on these projects, please visit the Company website at www.nexusgoldcorp.com

For further information, contact Alex Klenman at aklenman@nexusgoldcorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of NEXUS GOLD CORP.

Alex Klenman

Chairman & COO

604-558-1920

info@nexusgoldcorp.com

www.nexusgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

