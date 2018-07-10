Monarques Gold Corporation (TSXV:MQR) reported new assay results from the 2018 diamond drill program at its wholly owned Croinor Gold project 50 kilometres east of Val-d’Or, Québec.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Monarques Gold Releases 2018 Diamond Drill Results at Croinor Gold project



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Monarques Gold Releases 2018 Diamond Drill Results at Croinor Gold projectURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/precious-metals-investing/gold-investing/monarques-gold-releases-2018-diamond-drill-results-at-croinor-gold-project/ Send Cancel

Monarques Gold Corporation (TSXV:MQR) reported new assay results from the 2018 diamond drill program at its wholly owned Croinor Gold project 50 kilometres east of Val-d’Or, Québec.

As quoted in the press release:

The 20,000 metre diamond drilling program started in March 2018 and is focused on the expansion of the Croinor Gold deposit. The Phase 1 results are from a total of 4,584 metres of drilling in 16 holes. Drilling is ongoing. The Croinor Gold deposit is hosted in a sheared diorite sill three kilometres long by 60–120 metres wide, striking 295 degrees north and dipping 50–65 degrees to the north. The mineralization is associated with pyrite found within and adjacent to quartz-tourmaline veins. The goal of Phase 1 was to extend the western part of the deposit and confirm the continuity of mineralization intersected in Hole CR-17-547.

Jean-Marc Lacoste, president and CEO, commented: