Maverix Metals Announces Record Production and Revenue for the Second Quarter 2018

- August 23rd, 2018

Maverix Metals is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

“Maverix had a strong first half of 2018 highlighted by record revenue and attributable gold equivalent production this quarter” commented Dan O’Flaherty, President and CEO of Maverix. “We were also pleased to complete our acquisition of a significant royalty portfolio from Newmont in the second quarter and we remain focused on using our increased financial capacity to continue to expand our growing royalty portfolio”.

