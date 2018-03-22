Most resource investors are hoping for a higher gold price in 2018, but according to Louis James it wouldn’t be so bad to see the yellow metal move sideways.

“If we trade sideways all year … sideways is another word for stability,” he said at PDAC. “If you’re a miner, then you can count on your prices. How wonderful is that? You know where to set your costs.”

He added, “a sideways year at $1,300+ gold — that’s not a bad thing. Ten years ago we were hoping for $1,000 gold, and now here we are at $1,300. If it’s stable at that rate, the good companies will make money, the good projects will get built.”

Aside from gold, James touched on popular metals such as lithium and cobalt. “In particular right now there’s a very, very powerful trend that I think trumps almost everything else … and that’s the new energy minerals,” he said.

James believes that what was once known as alternative energy is now “becoming the new mainstream,” and noted that consumers are becoming increasingly interested in electric vehicles and the like. “This is one of the trends of the century, perhaps.”

In closing, James spoke about the new company he is launching, and encouraged investors to visit his website to learn more.

