Jamie Keech of Resource Insider believes that while money is pulling out of the market now it will eventually come back to gold.









Global markets are in turmoil right now, with gold facing volatility as well. At the recent Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, Jamie Keech of Resource Insider shared his thoughts on the situation.

“When the dust settles … (money is) going to have to go back somewhere, it’s going to have to find a new home, and I think gold is probably the obvious choice.”

Keech is optimistic that for select companies there are opportunities for success. “I just think for the right deals there’s people that are excited about them,” he said.

Speaking about gold companies he’s watching right now, Keech mentioned privately owned Sun Peak Metals and Eclipse Gold Mining (TSXV:EGLD,OTC Pink:EGLPF), which recently went public.

Outside of gold, he likes copper and nickel, although he said that right now he doesn’t have any specific nickel companies he’s interested in.

For copper, Keech is a fan of Solaris Copper, which he said is going public soon. He commented, “If you’re looking for copper, I think that’s the one i’m most focused on.”

On the whole, he’s is looking to invest in companies very early — before they list if possible.

“Our kind of niche is looking at these pre-initial public offering (IPO) deals that are run by good teams with good assets and good share structure,” Keech said. “(We come) in relatively early in something that’s going to IPO in typically three to 12 months.”

Watch the interview above for more from Keech on gold and his criteria for investing in a stock. You can also click here for our full PDAC playlist.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.