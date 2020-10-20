Idaho Champion Gold: Highly Prospective Mineral Properties in Idaho, USA

Gold exploration company Idaho Champion Gold (CSE:ITKO,OTCQB:GLDRF,FSE:1QB1) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Gold exploration company Idaho Champion Gold (CSE:ITKO,OTCQB:GLDRF,FSE:1QB1) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. Idaho Champion Gold has six highly prospective mineral properties in Idaho, USA, which includes two flagship projects moving forward with fully funded drilling programs.

In October 2020, Idaho Champion Gold commenced an Induced Polarization and Resistivity ground geophysics survey on the Champagne Gold Project. The IP Survey is set to assist with the identification and mapping of alteration and sulfide mineralization related to the high-sulfidation gold-silver system at the Champagne property.

Request an Investor Kit: Idaho Champion Gold

Company Highlights:

Gold exploration in the re-emerging historic Elk City gold district in Idaho, USA

The Baner project saw Idaho’s newest gold discovery in 2018 where high-grade gold was discovered to be present near-surface level

Company projects are located in safe and stable jurisdictions with 100 percent ownership

Through the Champagne project, Idaho Champion has patented claims for and established exploration plans of past-producing oxide gold drilling sites with historically mined open pits

The company holds C$8.1 million in cash as of July 2020, which allows for a fully funded drill program focused on the exploration of the company’s properties through 2021

The Idaho Champion management team holds 30 plus percent of outstanding shares with the rest appealing to the interests of shareholders

Click here to learn more about Idaho Champion Gold (CSE:ITKO,OTCQB:GLDRF,FSE:1QB1)