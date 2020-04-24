Green River Gold Corp. Purchases Permitted Placer Rights on the Willow River

Green River Gold (CSE:CCR) has purchased the placer rights to 135.87 Hectares along the Willow River approximately 12km from the town of Wells, British Columbia.









Green River Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE:CCR) (CNSX:CCR.CN) announces that it has purchased the placer rights to 135.87 Hectares (the “Property”) along the Willow River approximately 12km from the town of Wells, British Columbia. The purchase also includes the transfer of existing mining permits on the Property, allowing for 2000m3 of production to commence immediately. The Property consists of 7 contiguous cells totaling 135.87 Hectares, located along the Willow River near the confluence of Slough Creek covering the Eastern portion of this confluence. Osisko Gold Royalties Cariboo Gold Project (formerly Barkerville Gold Mines) mineral rights underlay the entire claim group’s placer rights. The Company will pay for the Property by the issuance of 330,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a deemed value of $0.06 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Common Share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase Warrant (each whole Common Share purchase Warrant, a “Warrant”). Each full Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 24 months following the issue date at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share.

The Company will also purchase the mining equipment already on the Property including a 20 yard per hour trommel, and storage container for the price of $20,000.00 in cash.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. acquires and develops placer mining claims and mineral claims.

The Company controls a 100% interest in the flagship Fontaine Gold Project, a 100% interest in the Little Swift Gold Project and a 100% interest in the Sovereign Gold Project. The 8,200-hectare Fontaine Gold Project is situated 12 kilometers southwest of Barkerville and includes both placer and hard-rock tenures. The properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Gold Royalties Cariboo Gold Project (formerly Barkerville Gold Mines). Green River Gold Corp. also distributes equipment for the placer mining industry from its facility in the heart of the Cariboo mining district in Quesnel, BC.

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.

Mr. Perry Little

President and Chief Executive Officer

780-993-2193

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumption. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Source