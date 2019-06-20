Golden Ridge Resources: Gold and Silver Exploration in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle

Golden Ridge Resources (TSXV:GLDN,FWB:44G) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Golden Ridge Resources is an exploration company focusing on the advancement of mineral projects located in British Columbia. The company owns two projects in British Columbia, the wholly-owned Hank gold-silver project and the Royalle gold-silver project. The Hank project is located in British Columbia’s golden triangle mining district, an area that has been host to three major gold rushes. The Hank project hosts both high-grade epithermal-style gold-silver veins and bulk tonnage alkalic copper-gold porphyries. Golden Ridge is focused on drilling in three locations across the Hank Property, the Williams zone, the Boiling zone and the Creek zone.

Golden Ridge Resources is also acquiring the Royalle project, located in the Bralorne mining division in British Columbia. The property is located along trend from the nearby Bralorne, Pioneer and King mines which together have produced 4.15 million ounces of gold between 1928 and 1971. As the company moves forward, Golden Ridge Resources intends to conduct an exploration program to test for high-grade gold and silver mineralization.

Golden Ridge Resources company highlights include the following:

Operating in mining-friendly jurisdictions of British Columbia and Yukon.

Two types of mineralization found on the Hank project.

Drill program is currently underway on the Hank project.

Optioned North Canol property to Fireweed Zinc.

Acquiring 100 percent interest in the Royalle project which sits along trend with the Bralorne, Pioneers and King mines.

Bralorne, Pioneers and King mines produced 4.15 million ounces of gold between 1928 and 1971.

Experienced management team that has made numerous international gold discoveries.

Management notably holds 15 percent of the company’s shares.

