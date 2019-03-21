Gold Resource Corporation Mirador Mine Development Crosscuts 6 Meters of 992 Grams Per Tonne Silver

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) (the “Company”) today announced ongoing Mirador Mine development crosscut six (6) meters of the Independencia vein which assayed 992 grams per tonne (g/t) silver.









Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) (the “Company”) today announced ongoing Mirador Mine development crosscut six (6) meters of the Independencia vein which assayed 992 grams per tonne (g/t) silver. Mineral from this new area is now being processed at the Company’s milling facility. Earlier drill results from this area included 13.3 meters of 1,055 g/t silver and 2.70 meters of 1.67 g/t gold and 901 g/t silver. The Mirador Mine is located on the Company’s Alta Gracia Project within its Oaxaca Mining Unit. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, U.S.A. The Company has returned $111 million to its shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.

To date, the Company has identified and modelled over 49 veins at the Alta Gracia Project at or near its Mirador Mine. The Company commenced initial mine operations at Mirador in mid-2017 by enlarging and improving historic mine workings to access the primary Mirador vein structure and further develop the mine. In September 2018, the Company began improving old workings to create a second access to the vein system called Independencia Portal. This new portal is located approximately 500 meters southwest of the Mirador Portal. Development has now allowed access to the high-grade mineralization discovered within the Mirador’s Independencia vein during a 2018 drill campaign (see September 18, 2018 Company Press Release).

The Mirador Mine has been developed entirely using cash from operations. The Company spent over 5 months developing this Independencia Portal and recently crosscut this vein system for the first time. Channel samples taken of the Independencia vein sampled 6 meters of 992 g/t silver, while the opposite side of the crosscut sampled 5 meters of 572 g/t silver. The Company is mining, trucking and processing this ore at the Aguila mill.

“We are very excited to have a second access at the Mirador and that mine development finally intercepted this wide, high-grade vein,” stated Mr. Jason Reid, President and CEO of Gold Resource Corporation. “To cut a face with ruby silver grading close to a kilo over six meters is exciting. Feeding that ore now to the mill is even better. A small portion of our Oaxaca Mining Unit’s 2019 silver production is targeted from the Mirador Mine; however, if these grades and vein widths remain for an extended period of time, the Mirador Mine could play a larger role in our 2019 production results.”

