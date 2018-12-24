Glacier Lake Welcomes New Board Member And Confirms Results Of Special Meeting

Glacier Lake Resources Inc. (TSXV:GLI) (“Glacier” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Johan Grandin has joined the board of directors.









Glacier Lake Resources Inc. (TSXV:GLI) (“Glacier” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Johan Grandin has joined the board of directors. Johan Grandin is a well experienced mineral exploration financier and exploration company executive. Working with public companies for over 25-years, Johan has a proven track record of raising venture capital as well as extensive expertise in corporate financial restructuring and capital markets. Through his past officer and director positions for various public issuers, he has the knowhow to streamline growth initiatives and increase shareholder value., Johan holds a M.Sc. degree in Business Economics and Engineering Physics from Uppsala University, Sweden.

Johan replaces Mr. Michael Withrow who is resigning from the Company’s board of directors, effective immediately, in order to dedicate his time to developing his main projects. The Company sincerely appreciates Mr. Withrow’s efforts and wishes him the very best in the future.

The Company also is pleased to report that all matters presented at its special meeting of shareholders held on Monday, December 17, 2018, were approved. At the meeting, shareholders of the Company authorized the consolidation of the Company’s authorized share capital on up to a twenty-for-one basis. The board of directors of the Company has not yet resolved to proceed with the consolidation, and will provide additional details once a decision has been reached and final consolidation ratio determined. The consolidation is being completed in order to make the capital structure of the Company more attractive for financing. Completion of any consolidation remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

